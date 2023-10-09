ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has jumped by 14.37 compared to previous close of 25.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Maria Lycouris – Investor Relations Oran Holtzman – Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Drucker Mann – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Andrew Boone – JMP Securities Youssef Squali – Truist Securities Steven Dechert – KeyBanc Capital Markets Lauren Lieberman – Barclays Operator Good morning, and welcome to ODDITY’s Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

The public float for ODD is 23.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.15% of that float. On October 09, 2023, ODD’s average trading volume was 845.98K shares.

ODD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 11.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.92% for ODD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.03% for ODD’s stock, with a -28.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ODD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODD Trading at -26.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.94%, as shares sank -19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD rose by +4.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.54. In addition, ODDITY Tech Ltd. saw -37.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.