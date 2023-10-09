Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) is $3.33, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for OTLY is 553.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTLY on October 09, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

OTLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) has decreased by -3.10 when compared to last closing price of 0.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before the U.S. market opens. Oatly will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

OTLY’s Market Performance

Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has seen a -22.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -40.28% decline in the past month and a -65.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for OTLY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.12% for OTLY’s stock, with a -64.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OTLY Trading at -42.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -34.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -22.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9003. In addition, Oatly Group AB ADR saw -61.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB ADR stands at -54.35. The total capital return value is set at -29.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -50.28, with -27.72 for asset returns.

Based on Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.09. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.