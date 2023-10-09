Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.05 in comparison to its previous close of 92.12, however, the company has experienced a -0.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-07 that Eli Lilly is crushing the market because of its impressive product lineup and strong prospects. Novo Nordisk is just getting warmed up with a massive opportunity for Ozempic and Wegovy.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) is 21.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVO is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) is $95.86, which is $4.99 above the current market price. The public float for NVO is 3.40B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On October 09, 2023, NVO’s average trading volume was 3.83M shares.

NVO’s Market Performance

NVO stock saw a decrease of -0.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.70% and a quarterly a decrease of 19.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for NVO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVO stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for NVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVO in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $110 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVO Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVO fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.48. In addition, Novo Nordisk ADR saw 34.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.06 for the present operating margin

+82.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Nordisk ADR stands at +31.38. The total capital return value is set at 72.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 57.99. Equity return is now at value 80.16, with 26.44 for asset returns.

Based on Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.60. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.