Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has plunge by -31.64relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-02 that Penny stocks refer to stocks that trade for less than $5 per share. They are typically small companies that trade over-the-counter or on the OTC.

, and the 36-month beta value for NVOS is at -0.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 144.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.46% of that float. The average trading volume for NVOS on October 09, 2023 was 54.01M shares.

NVOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has seen a 7.75% increase in the past week, with a 13.13% rise in the past month, and a 137.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.85% for NVOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for NVOS stock, with a simple moving average of 102.78% for the last 200 days.

NVOS Trading at 46.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.04%, as shares surge +20.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +187.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3299. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc saw 59.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc stands at -279.86. The total capital return value is set at -20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.59.

Based on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 60.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.66. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.