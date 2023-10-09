Nike Inc. (NKE) Stock Experiences -0.84% Monthly Change

In the past week, NKE stock has gone up by 1.56%, with a monthly decline of -0.84% and a quarterly plunge of -8.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Nike Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for NKE’s stock, with a -14.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is above average at 29.96x. The 36-month beta value for NKE is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NKE is $120.09, which is $23.36 above than the current price. The public float for NKE is 1.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume of NKE on October 09, 2023 was 7.86M shares.

NKE) stock’s latest price update

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.38 in comparison to its previous close of 95.79, however, the company has experienced a 1.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that Alibaba is seeing improving growth as China’s e-commerce market heats up again. Nike is the leading brand in one of the most resilient segments of the apparel industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKE Trading at -3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.16. In addition, Nike Inc. saw -17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, who purchase 13,072 shares at the price of $96.13 back on Oct 02. After this action, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES now owns 18,005 shares of Nike Inc., valued at $1,256,611 using the latest closing price.

Matheson Monique S., the EVP: CHRO of Nike Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $108.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Matheson Monique S. is holding 44,736 shares at $4,343,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.38 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nike Inc. stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.24. Equity return is now at value 33.91, with 12.97 for asset returns.

Based on Nike Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 32.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Nike Inc. (NKE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.