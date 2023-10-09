NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) has increased by 1.60 when compared to last closing price of 49.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-07 that Dividend stocks in sectors like renewable power, real estate, utilities, and consumer staples have taken a hit from rising interest rates. The US government’s deficit spending and debt issuance, combined with the Federal Reserve’s tightening policies, continue to push interest rates higher. Higher rates have negative effects on the US government budget, business sector, and housing market, leading to economic consequences that the Fed won’t be able to tolerate for an extended period.

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is above average at 12.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) is $76.47, which is $37.26 above the current market price. The public float for NEE is 2.04B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEE on October 09, 2023 was 10.92M shares.

NEE’s Market Performance

The stock of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has seen a -12.31% decrease in the past week, with a -24.17% drop in the past month, and a -29.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for NEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.15% for NEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.03% for the last 200 days.

NEE Trading at -24.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -24.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.09. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc saw -39.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $67.95 back on Aug 17. After this action, HACHIGIAN KIRK S now owns 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy Inc, valued at $679,500 using the latest closing price.

CAMAREN JAMES LAWRENCE, the Director of NextEra Energy Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $67.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that CAMAREN JAMES LAWRENCE is holding 8,000 shares at $271,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.59 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc stands at +15.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 19.94, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 41.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.