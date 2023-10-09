Newmont Corp (NEM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Newmont Corp (NEM) is $53.38, which is $16.16 above the current market price. The public float for NEM is 793.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEM on October 09, 2023 was 7.65M shares.

NEM) stock’s latest price update

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.99 in comparison to its previous close of 36.35, however, the company has experienced a 2.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-10-06 that (Kitco News) – Newmont said that a definitive agreement, which is expected to be finalized in the coming days, would bring the strike to an end.

NEM’s Market Performance

NEM’s stock has risen by 2.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.46% and a quarterly drop of -11.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Newmont Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.10% for NEM’s stock, with a -15.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEM Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEM rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.56. In addition, Newmont Corp saw -19.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEM starting from Palmer Thomas Ronald, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $36.47 back on Oct 02. After this action, Palmer Thomas Ronald now owns 245,039 shares of Newmont Corp, valued at $401,170 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Robert D, the EVP & COO of Newmont Corp, sale 5,500 shares at $36.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Atkinson Robert D is holding 70,751 shares at $200,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmont Corp stands at -3.84. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.71. Equity return is now at value -3.83, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Newmont Corp (NEM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 16.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Newmont Corp (NEM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.