Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has decreased by -0.82 when compared to last closing price of 0.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that With so many prospective EV contenders, it can be difficult to gauge which companies will emerge successful over the next decade. For example, Lordstown Motors (OTCMKTS: RIDEQ ) forecast production of 98,800 vehicles between 2021 and 2023 in its 2020 investor presentation.

, and the 36-month beta value for MULN is at 2.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MULN is $5175.00, The public float for MULN is 182.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.57% of that float. The average trading volume for MULN on October 09, 2023 was 61.30M shares.

MULN’s Market Performance

MULN’s stock has seen a 3.74% increase for the week, with a 10.88% rise in the past month and a -73.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.74% for Mullen Automotive Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.01% for MULN’s stock, with a -98.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MULN Trading at -32.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5146. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc saw -99.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc, valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc, sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

Equity return is now at value -1009.76, with -438.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.