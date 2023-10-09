MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LIFW is -2.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LIFW is $3.00, which is $2.82 above the current price. The public float for LIFW is 115.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIFW on October 09, 2023 was 37.30M shares.

LIFW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) has dropped by -5.76 compared to previous close of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-03 that Shares of MSP Recovery, which does business as LifeWallet, sank Tuesday after the company said it would enact a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

LIFW’s Market Performance

LIFW’s stock has fallen by -14.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 152.48% and a quarterly drop of -38.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 39.55% for MSP Recovery Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.92% for LIFW’s stock, with a -72.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIFW Trading at 34.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.63%, as shares surge +159.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFW fell by -14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1651. In addition, MSP Recovery Inc saw -88.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFW starting from Quesada Frank Carlos, who purchase 6,868,132 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Sep 29. After this action, Quesada Frank Carlos now owns 7,007,041 shares of MSP Recovery Inc, valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the 10% Owner of MSP Recovery Inc, sale 7,986 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA is holding 182,013 shares at $9,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1415.36 for the present operating margin

-1050.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSP Recovery Inc stands at -31.67. The total capital return value is set at -18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.03. Equity return is now at value -12.79, with -0.39 for asset returns.

Based on MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,013.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.02. Total debt to assets is 32.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,013.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 70.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.