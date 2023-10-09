Molekule Group Inc (MKUL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -5.01.
The public float for MKUL is 15.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MKUL on October 09, 2023 was 1.80M shares.
MKUL) stock’s latest price update
Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ: MKUL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.81 in relation to its previous close of 0.12. However, the company has experienced a -15.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.
MKUL’s Market Performance
MKUL’s stock has fallen by -15.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -83.36% and a quarterly drop of -94.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.83% for Molekule Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -70.16% for MKUL stock, with a simple moving average of -93.81% for the last 200 days.
MKUL Trading at -89.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought MKUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.55% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 28.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.65%, as shares sank -82.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.19% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, MKUL fell by -15.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3827. In addition, Molekule Group Inc saw -96.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for MKUL
Equity return is now at value -117.01, with -42.07 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In a nutshell, Molekule Group Inc (MKUL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.