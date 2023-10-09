Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has seen a 3.65% increase in the past week, with a -0.80% drop in the past month, and a -1.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for MSFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.17% for MSFT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.02% for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MSFT is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MSFT is $396.64, which is $69.3 above the current market price. The public float for MSFT is 7.32B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume for MSFT on October 09, 2023 was 24.80M shares.

MSFT) stock’s latest price update

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)’s stock price has soared by 2.47 in relation to previous closing price of 319.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Insider reported 2023-10-08 that Microsoft is closing in on a deal to buy Activision Blizzard. Activision President Rob Kostich said he thinks the deal will make “Call of Duty” better.

MSFT Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSFT rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $323.12. In addition, Microsoft Corporation saw 36.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSFT starting from Nadella Satya, who sale 38,234 shares at the price of $328.43 back on Sep 01. After this action, Nadella Satya now owns 800,668 shares of Microsoft Corporation, valued at $12,557,161 using the latest closing price.

Hogan Kathleen T, the EVP, Human Resources of Microsoft Corporation, sale 26,815 shares at $327.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Hogan Kathleen T is holding 198,373 shares at $8,778,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.77 for the present operating margin

+68.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microsoft Corporation stands at +34.15. The total capital return value is set at 33.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.06. Equity return is now at value 38.82, with 18.63 for asset returns.

Based on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), the company’s capital structure generated 38.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.81. Total debt to assets is 19.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.