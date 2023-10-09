Meta Platforms Inc (META) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.49 in comparison to its previous close of 304.79, however, the company has experienced a 5.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-07 that The Swift-NFL saga, which includes her rumored romantic relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and her appearances at two NFL games has created a total equivalent brand value of $122 million, according to data provided to MarketWatch from Apex Marketing, a company that specializes in advertising and branding services.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 44 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc (META) is $369.11, which is $54.21 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of META on October 09, 2023 was 22.83M shares.

META’s Market Performance

The stock of Meta Platforms Inc (META) has seen a 5.07% increase in the past week, with a 5.61% rise in the past month, and a 7.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for META. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.34% for META’s stock, with a 33.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $350 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

META Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $303.18. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc saw 162.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 670 shares at the price of $304.00 back on Oct 03. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 35,670 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, valued at $203,680 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc, sale 670 shares at $297.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 36,340 shares at $199,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 17.35, with 11.98 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meta Platforms Inc (META) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.