MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) has increased by 9.09 when compared to last closing price of 8.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) is $12.40, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for MAX is 19.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAX on October 09, 2023 was 169.18K shares.

MAX’s Market Performance

The stock of MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) has seen a 6.05% increase in the past week, with a 8.15% rise in the past month, and a -11.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for MAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.42% for MAX stock, with a simple moving average of -15.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MAX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MAX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAX Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAX rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, MediaAlpha Inc saw -11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAX starting from WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROU, who purchase 5,916,816 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROU now owns 22,856,814 shares of MediaAlpha Inc, valued at $59,168,160 using the latest closing price.

Yi Steven, the of MediaAlpha Inc, sale 30,698 shares at $15.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Yi Steven is holding 1,036,553 shares at $482,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.10 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaAlpha Inc stands at -12.56. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.