Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) has gone up by 2.83% for the week, with a -6.03% drop in the past month and a -25.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.94% for LU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.62% for LU’s stock, with a -39.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LU is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LU is $10.96, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for LU is 2.29B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume for LU on October 09, 2023 was 9.12M shares.

LU) stock’s latest price update

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.83 in comparison to its previous close of 1.06, however, the company has experienced a 2.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-22 that Lufax badly missed top-line expectations for the second quarter given continued macroheadwinds. The China-based fintech beat on earnings, helped by its focus on asset quality over quantity.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LU Trading at -15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1040. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR saw -43.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+73.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.11. Equity return is now at value 2.32, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 57.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.