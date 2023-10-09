Li Auto Inc ADR’s (LI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LI stock has gone down by -5.24%, with a monthly decline of -13.16% and a quarterly plunge of -10.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Li Auto Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.57% for LI’s stock, with a 10.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 146.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) by analysts is $389.83, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for LI is 800.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of LI was 6.52M shares.

LI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) has dropped by -4.75 compared to previous close of 35.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that It’s been a challenging year for the Chinese markets with the Shanghai (SSE Composite Index) declining by 6%. Macroeconomic headwinds have played spoilsport.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20.66 based on the research report published on November 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LI Trading at -16.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -15.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.99. In addition, Li Auto Inc ADR saw 63.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.07 for the present operating margin

+19.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc ADR stands at -4.44. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value 3.96, with 2.07 for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc ADR (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 27.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.47. Total debt to assets is 14.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 522.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.