Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.83 in relation to its previous close of 13.21. However, the company has experienced a -3.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-06 that Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) lowered its full-year sales guidance. The apparel company reported mixed third quarter results, with revenue coming in just shy of estimates.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) by analysts is $16.03, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for LEVI is 87.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.54% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of LEVI was 2.23M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI’s stock has seen a -3.53% decrease for the week, with a -5.07% drop in the past month and a -1.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for Levi Strauss & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.88% for LEVI’s stock, with a -13.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEVI Trading at -5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.30. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -15.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from JAFFE SETH, who sale 2,938 shares at the price of $13.45 back on May 31. After this action, JAFFE SETH now owns 173,732 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $39,516 using the latest closing price.

Stirling Lisa, the Global Controller of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 5,017 shares at $18.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Stirling Lisa is holding 28,485 shares at $90,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 4.64 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 109.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.