Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for KSS is 105.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.67% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of KSS was 4.37M shares.

KSS) stock’s latest price update

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.21relation to previous closing price of 18.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Kohl’s (KSS) is kicking off its holiday savings with a three-day Deal Dash event starting Oct 9. Shoppers can avail incredible deals at stores and online.

KSS’s Market Performance

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) has seen a -10.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.56% decline in the past month and a -22.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for KSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.17% for KSS’s stock, with a -24.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for KSS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for KSS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $29 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KSS Trading at -24.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -22.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSS fell by -10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.02. In addition, Kohl’s Corp. saw -25.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSS starting from Kingsbury Thomas, who purchase 92,500 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Mar 29. After this action, Kingsbury Thomas now owns 228,993 shares of Kohl’s Corp., valued at $2,018,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSS

Equity return is now at value -2.51, with -0.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.