Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC)’s stock price has soared by 2.91 in relation to previous closing price of 4.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Here is how Kinross Gold (KGC) and TimkenSteel (TMST) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) is $6.30, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.22B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KGC on October 09, 2023 was 9.58M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC stock saw a decrease of 0.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.43% for KGC’s stock, with a -1.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KGC Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Kinross Gold Corp. saw 12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corp. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 3.28, with 1.87 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.