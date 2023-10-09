Keycorp (KEY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, KEY stock has gone down by -5.11%, with a monthly decline of -6.24% and a quarterly surge of 7.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Keycorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.21% for KEY’s stock, with a -21.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Keycorp (KEY) is $12.84, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 932.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on October 09, 2023 was 16.17M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 10.30. However, the company has seen a -5.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Regional banks like KeyCorp have suffered valuation losses lately, presenting a buying opportunity ahead of the Q3 earnings season. KeyCorp is trading at 16% discount to book value and is making rapid progress in cutting (non-interest) expenses. KeyCorp’s aggressive cost cuts and potential restoration of its deposit base in Q3’23 could lead to a positive EPS surprise later this month.

KEY Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.83. In addition, Keycorp saw -41.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Rankin Devina A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.49 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rankin Devina A now owns 10,000 shares of Keycorp, valued at $114,900 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of Keycorp, sale 12,627 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 94,106 shares at $125,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Keycorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 10.83, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Keycorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Keycorp (KEY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.