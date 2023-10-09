Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 30.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Keurig (KDP) is poised to gain momentum due to its focus on driving organic sales growth through efforts to create value across three key dimensions.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KDP is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KDP is $38.59, which is $8.69 above the current market price. The public float for KDP is 991.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for KDP on October 09, 2023 was 8.95M shares.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP stock saw a decrease of -4.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.73% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.63% for KDP’s stock, with a -10.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $42 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KDP Trading at -9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.39. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc saw -15.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Archambault Matthew Andrew, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $33.61 back on Sep 15. After this action, Archambault Matthew Andrew now owns 16,800 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, valued at $1,344,400 using the latest closing price.

Rotem-Wildeman Karin, the Chief R&D Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, purchase 5,884 shares at $34.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Rotem-Wildeman Karin is holding 62,398 shares at $200,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stands at +10.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 6.33, with 3.11 for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 26.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.