Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (JGGC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ: JGGC) is 31.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JGGC is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JGGC is 22.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On October 09, 2023, JGGC’s average trading volume was 221.53K shares.

JGGC) stock’s latest price update

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ: JGGC)’s stock price has increased by 9.00 compared to its previous closing price of 5.22. However, the company has seen a -1.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JGGC’s Market Performance

JGGC’s stock has fallen by -1.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -46.62% and a quarterly drop of -46.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.96% for Jaguar Global Growth Corp I The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.61% for JGGC’s stock, with a -44.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JGGC Trading at -42.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JGGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.48%, as shares sank -46.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JGGC fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Jaguar Global Growth Corp I saw -44.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JGGC

Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (JGGC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.