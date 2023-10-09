Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.75 in comparison to its previous close of 5.35, however, the company has experienced a 0.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Investors looking for stocks in the Banks – Foreign sector might want to consider either Banco Itau (ITUB) or HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) is 8.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ITUB is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) is $6.98, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 4.81B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On October 09, 2023, ITUB’s average trading volume was 18.14M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB stock saw an increase of 0.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.75% and a quarterly increase of -7.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for ITUB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ITUB Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR saw 18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.25, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.