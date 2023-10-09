Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, IREN stock has gone down by -6.74%, with a monthly decline of -22.77% and a quarterly plunge of -50.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.98% for Iris Energy Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.65% for IREN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.59% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IREN is 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IREN is $11.17, which is $7.71 above the current price. The public float for IREN is 44.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IREN on October 09, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

IREN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) has increased by 9.84 when compared to last closing price of 3.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-06 that Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) announced that it is increasing its self-mining capacity by 25% from 5.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) to 7.0 EH/s through the acquisition of about 7,000, or 1.4 EH/s, of the latest-generation Bitmain S21 miners. The sustainable Bitcoin mining company said the $19.6 million purchase price will consist of $16.7 million to be paid before shipment, with the remaining 15% of the purchase price being deferred until one year after shipment.

Analysts’ Opinion of IREN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IREN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for IREN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IREN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IREN Trading at -26.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.79%, as shares sank -25.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IREN fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Iris Energy Ltd saw 176.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.13 for the present operating margin

-30.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iris Energy Ltd stands at -227.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.