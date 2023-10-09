IO Biotech Inc’s (IOBT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, IOBT stock has gone down by -6.34%, with a monthly decline of -23.31% and a quarterly plunge of -27.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.52% for IO Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.99% for IOBT’s stock, with a -36.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for IOBT is at -0.50.

The average price suggested by analysts for IOBT is $10.00, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for IOBT is 17.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for IOBT on October 09, 2023 was 125.17K shares.

IOBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) has plunged by -8.29 when compared to previous closing price of 1.44, but the company has seen a -6.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® technology platform, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

IOBT Trading at -22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares sank -22.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOBT fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4163. In addition, IO Biotech Inc saw -42.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOBT starting from Vivo Capital IX, LLC, who purchase 3,157,894 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 09. After this action, Vivo Capital IX, LLC now owns 3,157,894 shares of IO Biotech Inc, valued at $5,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Novo Holdings A/S, the 10% Owner of IO Biotech Inc, purchase 2,469,135 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Novo Holdings A/S is holding 5,707,467 shares at $4,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOBT

Equity return is now at value -53.47, with -49.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.