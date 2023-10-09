Intel Corp. (INTC) Stock Faces 2.98% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Intel Corp. (INTC) has gone up by 1.80% for the week, with a -5.21% drop in the past month and a 10.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.92% for INTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.17% for INTC’s stock, with a 15.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 27 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intel Corp. (INTC) is $36.36, which is -$0.16 below the current market price. The public float for INTC is 4.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INTC on October 09, 2023 was 37.43M shares.

INTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) has surged by 0.84 when compared to previous closing price of 35.89, but the company has seen a 1.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that Intel acquired FPGA designer Altera in 2015 for $16.7 billion with designs on expanding its presence in the data center. The company is now separating out its Programmable Solutions Group, and it plans to take it public within a few years.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $31 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTC Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.16. In addition, Intel Corp. saw 36.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from Holthaus Michelle Johnston, who sale 1 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Aug 21. After this action, Holthaus Michelle Johnston now owns 193,955 shares of Intel Corp., valued at $32 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corp., purchase 3,850 shares at $34.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 105,495 shares at $133,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corp. stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value -0.91, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Intel Corp. (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intel Corp. (INTC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.