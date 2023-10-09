Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has seen a -27.10% decrease in the past week, with a -41.89% drop in the past month, and a -56.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.01% for ISPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.31% for ISPO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -55.28% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for ISPO is at -0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for ISPO is $1.70, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for ISPO is 29.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume for ISPO on October 09, 2023 was 181.88K shares.

ISPO) stock’s latest price update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO)’s stock price has dropped by -10.40 in relation to previous closing price of 0.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISPO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ISPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISPO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ISPO Trading at -43.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.39%, as shares sank -38.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO fell by -27.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6037. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw -63.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPO starting from Institutional Venture Partners, who sale 111,347 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Aug 03. After this action, Institutional Venture Partners now owns 9,862,867 shares of Inspirato Incorporated, valued at $116,914 using the latest closing price.

Institutional Venture Partners, the 10% Owner of Inspirato Incorporated, sale 1,960 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Institutional Venture Partners is holding 9,974,214 shares at $2,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.85 for the present operating margin

+32.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspirato Incorporated stands at -6.96. The total capital return value is set at -26.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02. Equity return is now at value -1013.20, with -8.78 for asset returns.

Based on Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,407.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.01. Total debt to assets is 65.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 181.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.