Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX: INDO)’s stock price has plunge by 12.06relation to previous closing price of 3.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that President Frank Ingriselli W ill Present Update on Development Plans and Recent Kruh Contract Extension

, and the 36-month beta value for INDO is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for INDO is $10.00, which is $6.19 above the current market price. The public float for INDO is 4.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume for INDO on October 09, 2023 was 78.36K shares.

INDO’s Market Performance

The stock of Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO) has seen a 8.86% increase in the past week, with a 0.53% rise in the past month, and a -11.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.70% for INDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.88% for INDO stock, with a simple moving average of -18.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDO stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for INDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INDO in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on June 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INDO Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDO rose by +11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd saw -18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-112.22 for the present operating margin

+0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd stands at -76.21. The total capital return value is set at -31.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.60.

Based on Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.13. Total debt to assets is 8.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.