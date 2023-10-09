Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP)’s stock price has increased by 6.01 compared to its previous closing price of 1.65. However, the company has seen a 6.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-08 that ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Petroleum Inc., a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its second quarter and six months financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023 before the market opens in New York on August 10, 2023.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMPP is 0.96.

The public float for IMPP is 7.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMPP on October 09, 2023 was 868.35K shares.

IMPP’s Market Performance

IMPP stock saw an increase of 6.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.47% and a quarterly increase of -43.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.00% for Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.57% for IMPP stock, with a simple moving average of -40.62% for the last 200 days.

IMPP Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +27.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5195. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc saw -51.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Equity return is now at value 28.28, with 25.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.