Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUT is 3.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HUT is $2.70, which is $0.67 above the current price. The public float for HUT is 220.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUT on October 09, 2023 was 10.49M shares.

HUT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) has surged by 8.56 when compared to previous closing price of 1.87, but the company has seen a 4.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-18 that Hut 8 Mining Corp (TSX:HUT) on Monday said its previously announced merger with US Bitcoin Corp has received final approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia. The two companies revealed the proposed business combination in February of this year, with the new entity to be known as Hut 8 Corp (New Hut).

HUT’s Market Performance

HUT’s stock has risen by 4.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.35% and a quarterly drop of -48.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.22% for Hut 8 Mining Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.96% for HUT’s stock, with a -4.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HUT Trading at -17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp saw 138.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.06 for the present operating margin

-26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp stands at -161.14. The total capital return value is set at -15.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.92. Equity return is now at value -23.42, with -20.32 for asset returns.

Based on Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.89. Total debt to assets is 11.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.