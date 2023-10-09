Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.90relation to previous closing price of 10.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-09-29 that Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Friday, Sept. 29, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for HBAN is $12.38, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume for HBAN on October 09, 2023 was 12.63M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) has seen a -2.69% decrease in the past week, with a -5.33% drop in the past month, and a -6.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.84% for HBAN stock, with a simple moving average of -15.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HBAN Trading at -8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Inc. saw -28.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Heller Paul G, who sale 23,817 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Aug 09. After this action, Heller Paul G now owns 505,910 shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc., valued at $283,215 using the latest closing price.

Houston Helga, the Senior Exec. V. P. of Huntington Bancshares Inc., sale 12,280 shares at $11.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Houston Helga is holding 594,564 shares at $146,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Inc. stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.07, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.