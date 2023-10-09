The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

/ Business / By

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has increased by 71.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a 91.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Investors are attracted to penny stocks because of the small amount of capital needed for a large amount of exposure and upside potential. On the other hand, penny stocks carry a lot of risk for investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUBC is -0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on October 09, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC stock saw an increase of 91.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.46% and a quarterly increase of 2.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.65% for Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 59.08% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -89.02% for the last 200 days.

HUBC Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.86%, as shares surge +43.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +85.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2581. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -97.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​