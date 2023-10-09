Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has increased by 71.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a 91.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Investors are attracted to penny stocks because of the small amount of capital needed for a large amount of exposure and upside potential. On the other hand, penny stocks carry a lot of risk for investors.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUBC is -0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on October 09, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC stock saw an increase of 91.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.46% and a quarterly increase of 2.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.65% for Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 59.08% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -89.02% for the last 200 days.

HUBC Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.86%, as shares surge +43.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +85.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2581. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -97.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.