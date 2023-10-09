Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s (HMY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, HMY stock has gone up by 13.98%, with a monthly decline of -2.54% and a quarterly plunge of -1.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for HMY’s stock, with a -0.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for HMY is at 1.43.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for HMY is 619.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume for HMY on October 09, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

HMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has surged by 4.81 when compared to previous closing price of 3.85, but the company has seen a 13.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-10-06 that (Kitco News) – Harmony Gold reported today that an employee tragically lost their life at its Tshepong North mine, following a gravity-related fall of ground incident, early morning on Friday, 6 October 2023, near Odendaalsrus, in the Free State province of South Africa.

HMY Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw 18.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+20.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at +9.75. The total capital return value is set at 23.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value 14.68, with 9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 16.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.08. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.