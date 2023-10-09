Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) is $1.80, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for GBNH is 29.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBNH on October 09, 2023 was 856.90K shares.

GBNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH) has increased by 9.56 when compared to last closing price of 0.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-09 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”), will release its 2023 second quarter operational and financial results after market hours on August 15, 2023. SECOND QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS: Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erns Loubser, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on August 16, 2023 to discuss the financial results for the quarter. Dial in Numbers: Toll Free N.

GBNH’s Market Performance

Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has seen a 11.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.68% gain in the past month and a -53.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.73% for GBNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.07% for GBNH’s stock, with a -68.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBNH Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares surge +13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2628. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc saw -84.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.60 for the present operating margin

-5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrook TMS Inc stands at -89.32. The total capital return value is set at -42.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.65. Equity return is now at value -296.74, with -91.02 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.