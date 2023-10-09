Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has increased by 3.35 when compared to last closing price of 11.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-01 that Gold Fields is a major gold miner with operations across six countries. It has nine operational mines and two projects in its pipeline. The company carries a solid balance sheet, its profitability is above average, and it pays dividends with adequate yield. Estimating GFI`s NAV with the spot price of $1500/oz, the current share price offers a considerable margin of safety at 46%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for GFI is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GFI is $13.92, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for GFI is 893.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume for GFI on October 09, 2023 was 4.19M shares.

GFI’s Market Performance

GFI’s stock has seen a 11.30% increase for the week, with a -5.74% drop in the past month and a -15.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for Gold Fields Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.89% for GFI’s stock, with a -11.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFI Trading at -6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +11.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.63. In addition, Gold Fields Ltd ADR saw 11.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Ltd ADR stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 15.74, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.