Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) has jumped by 17.38 compared to previous close of 0.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that Rising on the optimism of a transitioning education technology (edtech) landscape, shares of Genius Group (NYSEMKT: GNS ) popped sharply higher on a joint venture (JV) deal with Groove Digital, a leading education-focused Software as a Service (SaaS) enterprise. Together, the two entities aim to deliver artificial intelligence-powered tools for the academic community.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 16.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genius Group Ltd (GNS) is $5.00, The public float for GNS is 16.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on October 09, 2023 was 9.86M shares.

GNS’s Market Performance

GNS’s stock has seen a 25.76% increase for the week, with a -0.95% drop in the past month and a 52.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.67% for Genius Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.60% for GNS’s stock, with a -38.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNS Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.68%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS rose by +25.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +225.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9496. In addition, Genius Group Ltd saw 214.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.84 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Ltd stands at -302.55. The total capital return value is set at -53.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -362.19.

Based on Genius Group Ltd (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 245.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.07. Total debt to assets is 23.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.