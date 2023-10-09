Gaucho Group Holdings Inc’s (VINO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, VINO stock has gone down by -48.50%, with a monthly decline of -62.55% and a quarterly plunge of -80.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.86% for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -57.91% for VINO’s stock, with a -87.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO) by analysts is $1375.20, which is $1374.17 above the current market price. The public float for VINO is 0.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of VINO was 770.89K shares.

VINO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VINO) has dropped by -22.56 compared to previous close of 1.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -48.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-12 that Much like baseball, the investing game yields success through mitigated failure, which brings us to the topic of doomed stocks to avoid. No matter who you are, you will never achieve a perfect lifetime record in the capital market.

VINO Trading at -71.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.52%, as shares sank -61.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO fell by -48.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3637. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc saw -91.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-534.38 for the present operating margin

-5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc stands at -1323.41. The total capital return value is set at -48.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.59. Equity return is now at value -189.78, with -99.21 for asset returns.

Based on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.