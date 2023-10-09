Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (FRLN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (FRLN) has gone down by -33.72% for the week, with a -13.37% drop in the past month and a 3.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.82% for FRLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.87% for FRLN’s stock, with a -45.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for FRLN is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRLN is $9.25, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for FRLN is 4.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume for FRLN on October 09, 2023 was 507.35K shares.

FRLN) stock’s latest price update

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: FRLN)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.64 in comparison to its previous close of 3.30, however, the company has experienced a -33.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-08 that LONDON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 to report its second quarter financial results and provide a corporate update.

FRLN Trading at -26.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.00%, as shares sank -10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRLN fell by -33.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR saw -60.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRLN

The total capital return value is set at -108.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.98. Equity return is now at value -80.25, with -47.00 for asset returns.

Based on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (FRLN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.15. Total debt to assets is 6.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -46.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (FRLN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.