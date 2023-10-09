First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AG is 1.18.

The public float for AG is 280.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. On October 09, 2023, AG’s average trading volume was 4.63M shares.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has soared by 0.67 in relation to previous closing price of 5.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that First Majestic is a major silver miner with three operating mines in Mexico and one in care and maintenance in Nevada. The company’s balance sheet is neat and clean. AG holds a net debt of $42.6 million. However, this comes at the price of share dilution. Last quarter’s results disappointed First Majestic’s shareholders with declining performance due to rising AISC and profit margin compression.

AG’s Market Performance

AG’s stock has risen by 5.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.98% and a quarterly drop of -9.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for First Majestic Silver Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.03% for AG’s stock, with a -20.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AG Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corporation saw -37.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Equity return is now at value -11.36, with -7.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.