Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) has decreased by -1.33 when compared to last closing price of 1.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-27 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a live investor presentation webcast with incoming Global CEO Matthias Aydt and Interim CFO Jonathan Maroko from its Hanford, CA facility on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 4:30pm PDT (7:30pm EDT). The Company will also provide an update on planned upcoming.

The 36-month beta value for FFIE is also noteworthy at 2.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FFIE is $800.00, The public float for FFIE is 17.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.19% of that float. The average trading volume of FFIE on October 09, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

FFIE’s Market Performance

FFIE stock saw a decrease of -6.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -70.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -93.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.52% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -61.48% for FFIE’s stock, with a -95.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FFIE Trading at -89.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.42%, as shares sank -68.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7725. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc saw -95.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIE starting from Chen Xuefeng, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Chen Xuefeng now owns 1 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, valued at $100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

Equity return is now at value -211.40, with -99.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.