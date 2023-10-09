Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Uber Technologies Inc’s (UBER) Stock

The stock of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has seen a -0.46% decrease in the past week, with a -1.06% drop in the past month, and a 7.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for UBER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.90% for UBER stock, with a simple moving average of 21.24% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for UBER is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 38 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UBER is $58.23, which is $12.45 above than the current price. The public float for UBER is 1.95B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume of UBER on October 09, 2023 was 19.46M shares.

UBER) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has surged by 2.62 when compared to previous closing price of 44.61, but the company has seen a -0.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. NYTimes reported 2023-10-07 that The new California senator was part of the gig company’s push to avoid having to classify its drivers as employees.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UBER Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.12. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc saw 85.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from Chai Nelson, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $45.05 back on Aug 21. After this action, Chai Nelson now owns 291,807 shares of Uber Technologies Inc, valued at $4,504,770 using the latest closing price.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, the Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $47.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA is holding 1,316,243 shares at $4,750,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value -4.88, with -1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.