Evaluating the Impact of 0.86 Increase on Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s (TEVA) Stock

The stock of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) has seen a -7.65% decrease in the past week, with a 0.75% gain in the past month, and a 19.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for TEVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.93% for TEVA’s stock, with a 3.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) by analysts is $10.75, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for TEVA is 1.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of TEVA was 9.57M shares.

TEVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) has increased by 0.86 when compared to last closing price of 9.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will issue a press release on its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Teva will conduct a conference call and live webcast, at 8:00 a.m. ET. In order to participate, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin. A live webcast of the call will be available.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEVA Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA fell by -7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR saw 3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Kalif Eliyahu Sharon, who sale 35,125 shares at the price of $9.73 back on Aug 07. After this action, Kalif Eliyahu Sharon now owns 99,162 shares of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, valued at $341,889 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Amir, the Chief Accounting Officer of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, sale 1,981 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Weiss Amir is holding 42,442 shares at $19,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.96 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stands at -15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.02. Equity return is now at value -27.76, with -5.02 for asset returns.

Based on Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.28. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.