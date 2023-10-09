Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) has decreased by -2.55 when compared to last closing price of 106.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-06 that Dollar General upset investors with its low revenue, narrow profit margin, and weak outlook. Economic pressures are mounting on consumers, which is weighing on retail stocks.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dollar General Corp. (DG) is $141.94, which is $43.56 above the current market price. The public float for DG is 218.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DG on October 09, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

DG’s Market Performance

The stock of Dollar General Corp. (DG) has seen a -2.01% decrease in the past week, with a -16.21% drop in the past month, and a -38.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for DG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.66% for DG’s stock, with a -45.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $102 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DG Trading at -25.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -18.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.10. In addition, Dollar General Corp. saw -57.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from Wenkoff Carman R, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $106.25 back on Sep 29. After this action, Wenkoff Carman R now owns 30,966 shares of Dollar General Corp., valued at $212,500 using the latest closing price.

CALBERT MICHAEL M, the Director of Dollar General Corp., purchase 6,000 shares at $155.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that CALBERT MICHAEL M is holding 6,000 shares at $932,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corp. stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 34.73, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corp. (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 318.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 55.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 324.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dollar General Corp. (DG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.