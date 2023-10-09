Datasea Inc (DTSS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Datasea Inc (DTSS) has gone up by 12.88% for the week, with a -61.51% drop in the past month and a -73.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.46% for DTSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.40% for DTSS’s stock, with a -76.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DTSS is $1.50, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for DTSS is 13.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for DTSS on October 09, 2023 was 939.83K shares.

DTSS) stock’s latest price update

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.98 in comparison to its previous close of 0.21, however, the company has experienced a 12.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS ) stock is falling on Tuesday after the smart security solutions company announced a proposed public stock offering. Datasea is offering 5 million shares of DTSS stock at a price of 40 cents per share.

DTSS Trading at -51.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares sank -53.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS rose by +12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2512. In addition, Datasea Inc saw -84.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.47 for the present operating margin

-5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datasea Inc stands at -134.55. Equity return is now at value -516.89, with -291.23 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datasea Inc (DTSS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.