CVS Health Corp’s (CVS) Stock: A -0.10% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of CVS Health Corp (CVS) has gone up by 0.96% for the week, with a 6.87% rise in the past month and a -1.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for CVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.10% for CVS’s stock, with a -7.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVS is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CVS is $91.11, which is $20.52 above the current price. The public float for CVS is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVS on October 09, 2023 was 8.93M shares.

CVS) stock’s latest price update

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.66relation to previous closing price of 69.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that The Summer 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. The latest quest to sniff-out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 10/5/23 data. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. 58 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 68 industry leaders and ranged from 0.19% to 9.28% in annual yield and ranged from -55.55% to 52.81% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 10/5/23 reckoning.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $83 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVS Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.50. In addition, CVS Health Corp saw -24.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Clark James David, who sale 25,759 shares at the price of $74.92 back on Aug 03. After this action, Clark James David now owns 4,698 shares of CVS Health Corp, valued at $1,930,004 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Karen S, the President and CEO of CVS Health Corp, purchase 14,000 shares at $69.75 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Lynch Karen S is holding 431,392 shares at $976,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corp stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 3.95, with 1.22 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corp (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.90. Total debt to assets is 29.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVS Health Corp (CVS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.