Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.51 in relation to its previous close of 7.68. However, the company has experienced a 3.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that The year has been subdued for oil and gas stocks. It’s not surprising because oil traded below $70 per barrel in the first half of the year.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) is above average at 14.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) is $10.55, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for CPG is 533.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPG on October 09, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

CPG’s Market Performance

CPG’s stock has seen a 3.81% increase for the week, with a -2.04% drop in the past month and a 14.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Crescent Point Energy Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.76% for CPG’s stock, with a 12.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPG Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp saw 15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp stands at +37.15. The total capital return value is set at 25.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.17. Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 3.74 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 16.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.