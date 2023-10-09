Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) is 6.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRA is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) is $31.96, which is $5.08 above the current market price. The public float for CTRA is 740.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On October 09, 2023, CTRA’s average trading volume was 5.83M shares.

CTRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) has increased by 2.64 when compared to last closing price of 26.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-08 that TipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Exxon and Darden.

CTRA’s Market Performance

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has experienced a -0.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.15% drop in the past month, and a 5.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for CTRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for CTRA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRA Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.08. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc saw 10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DINGES DAN O, who sale 68,275 shares at the price of $27.22 back on Sep 27. After this action, DINGES DAN O now owns 3,152,392 shares of Coterra Energy Inc, valued at $1,858,446 using the latest closing price.

DINGES DAN O, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc, sale 81,725 shares at $26.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that DINGES DAN O is holding 3,220,667 shares at $2,173,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 25.04, with 15.37 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.