Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT): A Technical Analysis

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39.

The public float for CDT is 0.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDT on October 09, 2023 was 165.95K shares.

CDT) stock’s latest price update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.83 compared to its previous closing price of 3.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -55.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-04 that Conduit just began trading on the Nasdaq on Sept. 25. The company focuses on advancing other pharmaceutical companies’ deprioritized assets.

CDT’s Market Performance

CDT’s stock has fallen by -55.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -75.14% and a quarterly drop of -74.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 31.65% for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -71.80% for CDT’s stock, with a -73.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDT Trading at -73.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.83%, as shares sank -75.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDT fell by -55.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -73.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CDT

Equity return is now at value 0.73, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.