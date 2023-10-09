Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLSK is 3.16.

The average price recommended by analysts for Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) is $11.25, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for CLSK is 145.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.68% of that float. On October 09, 2023, CLSK’s average trading volume was 10.97M shares.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has soared by 6.23 in relation to previous closing price of 3.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Bitcoin has outperformed other asset classes with an average annualized return of 60% since 2014. The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC could lead to an influx of $300 billion into Bitcoin. CleanSpark is ranked as the top Bitcoin mining company, with low valuation ratios and strong growth metrics.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CLSK’s stock has fallen by -1.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.85% and a quarterly drop of -40.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.80% for Cleanspark Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.17% for CLSK’s stock, with a -4.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CLSK Trading at -21.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Cleanspark Inc saw 83.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of Cleanspark Inc, valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -19.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.