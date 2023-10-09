Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) by analysts is $23.40, which is $27.8 above the current market price. The public float for CKPT is 18.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.36% of that float. On October 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CKPT was 281.99K shares.

CKPT stock's latest price update

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT)’s stock price has plunge by 11.42relation to previous closing price of 1.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (Nasdaq: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel presentation at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 10:20 a.m. ET in New York City. The Company will also attend in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference.

CKPT’s Market Performance

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) has seen a 17.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.71% gain in the past month and a -23.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.44% for CKPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.93% for CKPT’s stock, with a -40.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CKPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CKPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CKPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CKPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7 based on the research report published on July 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CKPT Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CKPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.53%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CKPT rose by +17.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.74. In addition, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc saw -60.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CKPT starting from Oliviero James F III, who sale 5,483 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Oliviero James F III now owns 144,090 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27,415 using the latest closing price.

GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT, the Chief Financial Officer of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,591 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT is holding 51,374 shares at $17,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CKPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30381.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc stands at -32616.67. The total capital return value is set at -1,136.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,220.38. Equity return is now at value -1220.38, with -290.09 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.