Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW): A Technical Analysis

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) is $72.44, which is $22.31 above the current market price. The public float for SCHW is 1.66B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCHW on October 09, 2023 was 9.76M shares.

SCHW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) has increased by 0.90 when compared to last closing price of 51.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-03 that Kevin Gordon, Charles Schwab, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss rate volatility, the bond market and dow laggards.

SCHW’s Market Performance

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has seen a -6.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.90% decline in the past month and a -10.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for SCHW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.04% for SCHW’s stock, with a -17.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SCHW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCHW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCHW Trading at -13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHW fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.63. In addition, Charles Schwab Corp. saw -38.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHW starting from Crawford Peter B., who sale 3,792 shares at the price of $57.31 back on Sep 18. After this action, Crawford Peter B. now owns 44,725 shares of Charles Schwab Corp., valued at $217,306 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Peter J. III, the MD, General Counsel of Charles Schwab Corp., sale 8,000 shares at $59.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Morgan Peter J. III is holding 8,014 shares at $476,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.01 for the present operating margin

+85.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles Schwab Corp. stands at +32.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.86. Equity return is now at value 16.86, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), the company’s capital structure generated 106.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.50. Total debt to assets is 7.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.